November 27, 2020, 30 minutes ago

BON JOVI - "On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020" Performance Video Streaming

In celebration of Bon Jovi’s critically acclaimed new album, 2020, and the band’s performance recording in Nashville, SiriusXM is sharing On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020. The special was filmed as they gathered in Nashville to perform 2020 live for the first time together.

Setlist:

0:00 Intro
3:10 "Do What You Can"
8:28 "Lower the Flag"
13:40 "Let It Rain"
19:12 "Story of Love"
25:42 "American Reckoning"
30:28 "Blood in the Water"
37:56 "Brothers in Arms"
42:40 "Unbroken"
47:48 "Beautiful Drug"
52:05 "Limitless"



