BON JOVI - "On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020" Performance Video Streaming
November 27, 2020, 30 minutes ago
In celebration of Bon Jovi’s critically acclaimed new album, 2020, and the band’s performance recording in Nashville, SiriusXM is sharing On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020. The special was filmed as they gathered in Nashville to perform 2020 live for the first time together.
Setlist:
0:00 Intro
3:10 "Do What You Can"
8:28 "Lower the Flag"
13:40 "Let It Rain"
19:12 "Story of Love"
25:42 "American Reckoning"
30:28 "Blood in the Water"
37:56 "Brothers in Arms"
42:40 "Unbroken"
47:48 "Beautiful Drug"
52:05 "Limitless"