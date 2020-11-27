BON JOVI - "On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020" Performance Video Streaming

In celebration of Bon Jovi’s critically acclaimed new album, 2020, and the band’s performance recording in Nashville, SiriusXM is sharing On A Night Like This - Bon Jovi 2020. The special was filmed as they gathered in Nashville to perform 2020 live for the first time together.

Setlist:

0:00 Intro

3:10 "Do What You Can"

8:28 "Lower the Flag"

13:40 "Let It Rain"

19:12 "Story of Love"

25:42 "American Reckoning"

30:28 "Blood in the Water"

37:56 "Brothers in Arms"

42:40 "Unbroken"

47:48 "Beautiful Drug"

52:05 "Limitless"