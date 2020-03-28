BON JOVI Releases "Unbroken" Video Featuring THE INVICTUS GAMES CHOIR

The official video for Bon Jovi's new single, "Unbroken" (ft. The Invictus Games Choir), can be viewed below. All proceeds will go to the Invictus Games Foundation, in support of the recovery and rehabilitation of international wounded, injured or sick military personnel.





"Unbroken" is available here.

“Unbroken” was recorded last month at London’s Abbey Road Studios. Prince Harry teased the song back in February, posting a video of him in the studio’s sound booth recording vocals alongside Jon Bon Jovi (see below).

“In light of what has come, you know, with his leaving the monarchy, as it were, I didn’t plan on any of this,” Bon Jovi told the BBC of the collaboration in February, noting that he sent Harry a letter asking him to be on the track. “But he said: ‘Not only am I going to come back [to England], you know, but I want to be there when you do it.’ And to do it at Abbey Road, of course where the Beatles once were; and to do it with the ‘artist formerly known as Prince,’ I think it’s gonna be an incredible, moving moment.”