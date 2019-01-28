BON SCOTT’s 1978 Letter – On Money, Drinking, Touring – Up For Auction

Bon Scott, the late AC/DC singer who fronted the band from 1974 to 1980, vents about financial struggles, hard drinking and the band’s grueling tour schedule in a handwritten August 1978 letter headed to auction. The note, addressed to his sister Valerie and set to start at a $6,000 bid, will be sold January 31st via Nate D. Sanders Auctions in Los Angeles, California, reports Ryan Reed of Rolling Stone.

Scott wrote the letter during a stop in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania during the U.S. tour promoting their fifth LP, Powerage. He details the Australian hard rock band’s whirlwind live run – including a spot on the TV show The Midnight Special and recording the live LP, If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It) – and alludes to the mental health struggles of “Phil.” (While the note doesn’t specify “Phil”‘s last name, the band’s drummer at the time was Phil Rudd.)

“I’ve just come over from the west coast where I spent a couple of days in L.A. doing Midnight Special,” he writes. “I went to see Doug’s new band the other night playing a place called La Cantino El Paso which is down Long Beach & boy he had me in stitches. He’s playing really well & singing like a bird. Don’t know if he told you but I rang him a few weeks ago to see if he would fill in for Phillip for a while as Phil had a bit of a nervous breakdown & had to spend a lot of time with a shrink. It was really bad but luckily he got over it quickly enough not to upset the band. We had to treat him with kid gloves for a bit but he’s ok now.”

Read more at this location.