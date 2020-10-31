BOURBON HOUSE Stream New Song "6000 Miles"

Blues-infused psychedelic groove rockers Bourbon House have released a brand new song, "6000 Miles".

Forever passionately in love with the classic '60s and '70s hard rock sound of pioneering artists like Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin, Deep Purple and Black Sabbath, Bourbon House is on a mission to write songs that are timeless and infectious with riff-driven, blues-infused stompin' grooves.

As vocalist Lacey Crowe likes to describe their songs, "Straight-up, timeless rock and roll." The band consists of Crowe, Jason Clark on guitar, Ryan Sargent on drums and their newest member Johnny Pries on bass.

Previously released songs from Bourbon House include "Too High To Care" and "Devil On My Heels":

For further details, visit BourbonHouseRocks.com.