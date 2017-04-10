Brave History April 10th, 2017 - RATT, BUDGIE, KREATOR, DEATH ANGEL, HELLYEAH, ELUVEITIE, DEMON HUNTER, EMMURE, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MUNICIPAL WASTE, And More!

Happy 54th Birthday Warren Justin DeMartini (RATT) - April 10th, 1963

Happy 70th Birthday John Burke Shelley (BUDGIE) - April 10th, 1947

Happy 45th Birthday Sami Yli-Sirniö (KREATOR, WALTARI) - April 10th, 1972

Happy 27th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Act III – April 10th, 1990

Happy 10th Birthday HELLYEAH's Hellyeah - April 10th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday ELUVEITIE's Evocation I - The Arcane Dominion - April 10th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s True Defiance – April 10th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday EMMURE’s Slave To The Game – April 10th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Demonocracy – April 10th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday MUNICIPAL WASTE’s The Fatal Feast – April 10th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
ANDROMEDA's Playing Off The Board - April 10th, 2007
FROM AUTUMN TO ASHES' Holding A Wolf By The Ears - April 10th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday
DIRGE WITHIN’s There Will Be Blood – April 10th, 2012
HORTUS ANIMAE’s Funeral Nation MMXII – April 10th, 2012
IGNITOR’s Year Of The Metal Tiger – April 10th, 2012
PELICAN’s Ataraxia/Taraxis (EP) – April 10th, 2012
SUSPYRE’s The Cycle – April 10th, 2012
UNDEADS EXITS WOUNDS’ Merry Go Round 2 – April 10th, 2012

