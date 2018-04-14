Brave History April 14th, 2018 - VAN HALEN, RITCHIE BLACKMORE, THUNDER, VINNIE MOORE, CROWBAR, MACHINE HEAD, TYPE O NEGATIVE, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED, TRIPTYKON, And More!

April 14, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 36th Birthday VAN HALEN's Diver Down - April 14th, 1982



Happy 73rd Birthday Richard Hugh "Ritchie" Blackmore (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, DEEP PURPLE, RAINBOW) - April 14th, 1945



Happy 58th Birthday Daniel "Danny" Bowes (THUNDER, TERRAPLANE) - April 14th, 1960



Happy 54th Birthday VINNIE MOORE (UFO) - April 18th, 1964



Happy 53rd Birthday Kirk Windstein (CROWBAR, DOWN) - April 14th, 1965



Happy 46th Birthday Adam Duce (MACHINE HEAD) - April 14th, 1972



R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 - April 14th, 2010 (Age 48)



Happy 38th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Iron Maiden - April 14th, 1980



Happy 38th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's British Steel - April 14th, 1980



Happy 38th Birthday - WILD HORSES' Wild Horses - April 14th, 1980



Happy 32nd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Turbo - April 14th, 1986



Happy 9th Birthday AGORAPHOBIC NOSEBLEED’s Agorapocalypse - April 14th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday BRUTAL TRUTH's Evolution Through Revolution - April 14th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday MIRRORTHRONE's Gangrene - April 14, 2008



Happy 4th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE’s Vigorous And Liberating Death – April 14th, 2014



Happy 4th Birthday TRIPTYKON’s Melana Chasmata – April 14th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday BUCKETED’s Balloon Cement – April 14th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday KARL SANDERS' Saurian Exorcisms - April 14th, 2009