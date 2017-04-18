Brave History April 18th, 2017 - STORM THORGERSON, BULLETBOYS, FOREINGER, DREAM THEATER, HEAVEN'S GATE, TREMONTI, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, TIAMAT, WHITESNAKE, EDGUY, STONE SOUR, And More!

April 18, 2017, an hour ago

R.I.P. legendary artist Storm Elvin Thorgerson (PINK FLOYD, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, SCORPIONS): February 28th, 1944 – April 18th, 2013

Happy 57th Birthday Mick Sweda (BULLETBOYS, KING KOBRA) - April 18th, 1960

Happy 56th Birthday Kelly Hansen (FOREIGNER, HURRICANE) - April 18th, 1961

Happy 54th Birthday Mike Mangini (DREAM THEATER, ANNIHILATOR, EXTREME) - April 18th, 1963

Happy 53rd Birthday Bonny Bilski (HEAVEN’S GATE) - April 18th, 1964

Happy 43rd Birthday Mark Thomas Tremonti (ALTER BRIDGE, CREED) - April 18th, 1974

Happy 22nd Birthday SCORPIONS’ Live Bites - April 18th, 1995

Happy 17th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Stronger Than Death - April 18th, 2000

Happy 9th Birthday TIAMAT's Amanethes - April 18th, 2000

Happy 9th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Good To Be Bad - April 18th, 2008 

Happy 3rd Birthday EDGUY’s Space Police: Defenders Of The Crown - April 18th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday STONE SOUR’s Meanwhile In Burbank… - April 18th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
BEHEMOTH’s Abyssus Abyssum Invocat - April 18th, 2011
BLUT AUS NORD’s 777-Sect(s) - April 18th, 2011
CRUACHAN’s Blood On The Black Robe - April 18th, 2011
LOUDBLAST’s Frozen Moments Between Life And Death - April 18th, 2011
PANZERCHRIST’s Regiment Ragnarok - April 18th, 2011
SEPTIC FLESH’s The Great Mass - April 18th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday
IN MOURNING’s The Weight Of Oceans - April 18th, 2012
VERJNUARMU’s Pimmeyvven Ruhtinas - April 18th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday NOUMENA’s Death Walks With Me - April 18th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday STREAM OF PASSION’s A War Of Our Own - April 18th, 2014

