April 20, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History April 20th, 2018 - AEROSMITH, MIKE PORTNOY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, SMALL FACES, KROKUS, GIRLSCHOOL, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT, ENSIFERUM, FREEDOM CALL, VOMITORY, LACUNA COIL, SAXON, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993

Happy 51st Birthday Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALIN MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967

Happy 70th Birthday Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948

Happy 44th Birthday Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974

R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991

R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986

Happy 37th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981

Happy 14th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004
 

Happy 14th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004 

Happy 14th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004 

Happy 8th Birthday RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
EARTH CRISIS' To The Death - April 20th, 2009
HACRIDE's Lazarus - April 20th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – April 20th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – April 20th, 2015

GUS G. - "Letting Go" (AFM)

DECATUR Premier "Worst Enemy"

