Brave History April 20th, 2020 - AEROSMITH, MIKE PORTNOY, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, HARDCORE SUPERSTAR, SMALL FACES, KROKUS, GIRLSCHOOL, ANTHRAX, FEAR FACTORY, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, RATT, ENSIFERUM, And More!
April 20, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 27th Birthday AEROSMITH's Get A Grip - April 20th, 1993
Happy 53rd Birthday Mike Portnoy (THE WINERY DOGS, ADRENALIN MOB, DREAM THEATER) - April 20th, 1967
Happy 72nd Birthday Craig Frost (GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, BOB SEGER'S SILVER BULLET BAND) April 20th, 1948
Happy 46th Birthday Jocke Berg (HARDCORE SUPERSTAR) – April 20th, 1974
R.I.P. Stephen Peter "Steve" Marriott (SMALL FACES, HUMBLE PIE): January 30th, 1947 – April 20th, 1991
R.I.P. Tommy Kiefer (KROKUS): April 20th, 1952 - December 24th, 1986
Happy 39th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Hit And Run - April 20th, 1981
Happy 16th Birthday ANTHRAX’s Music Of Mass Destruction - April 20th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday FEAR FACTORY’s Archetype - April 20th, 2004
Happy 16th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Hangover Music Vol. VI - April 20th, 2004
Happy 10th Birthday RATT’s Infestation - April 20th, 2010
Happy 13th Birthday ENSIFERUM's Victory Songs - April 20th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday FREEDOM CALL's Dimensions - April 20th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday VOMITORY's Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize - April 20th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Shallow Life - April 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Intersections – April 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday ORDEN OGAN’s To The End – April 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday RUNNING WILD’s Shadowmaker – April 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday SAXON’s Heavy Metal Thunder – Live – Eagles Over Wacken – April 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday UNLEASHED’s Odalheim – April 20th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday SHINING’s IX / Everyone, Everything, Everywhere, Ends – April 20th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (April 20th, 2009)
EARTH CRISIS' To The Death
HACRIDE's Lazarus
Happy 8th Birthday THE FORESHADOWING’s Second World – April 20th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday DRUDKH’s A Furrow Cut Short – April 20th, 2015