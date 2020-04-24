Brave History April 24th, 2020 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG

Happy 66th Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954



Happy 57th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963



Happy 57th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963



Happy 31st Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989



Happy 31st Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989



Happy 31st Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989



Happy 29th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991



Happy 19th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001



Happy 13th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007



Happy 11th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009



Happy 8th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (April 24th, 2007)

AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God

DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below

MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes

SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed

Happy 11th Birthday (April 24th, 2009)

WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation

POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast

Happy 8th Birthday (April 24th, 2012)

EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave

VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages

VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ

WAR OF AGES's Return To Life

Happy 7th Birthday (April 24th, 2013)

ATROCITY's Okkult

DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever

NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan

UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine

(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)