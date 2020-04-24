Brave History April 24th, 2020 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG

April 24, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 66th Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954

Happy 57th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963

Happy 57th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963

Happy 31st Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989

Happy 31st Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989

Happy 31st Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989

Happy 29th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991

Happy 19th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001

Happy 13th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (April 24th, 2007)
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God 
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below 
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes 
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed

Happy 11th Birthday (April 24th, 2009)
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation 
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast 

Happy 8th Birthday (April 24th, 2012)
EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave 
VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages
VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ
WAR OF AGES's Return To Life

Happy 7th Birthday (April 24th, 2013)
ATROCITY's Okkult 
DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever
NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan 
UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine

(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)



