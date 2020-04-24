Brave History April 24th, 2020 - NIGHT RANGER, FAITH NO MORE, ARMORED SAINT, BLACK SABBATH, AUTOPSY, KINGDOM COME, MALEVOLENT CREATION, L.A. GUNS, DIMMU BORGIR, MARDUK, GOD DETHRONED, TRIXTER, PRONG
Happy 66th Birthday Jack Blades (NIGHT RANGER, DAMN YANKEES) - April 24th, 1954
Happy 57th Birthday William (Billy) David Gould (FAITH NO MORE, BRUJERIA) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 57th Birthday Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, FATES WARNING) - April 24th, 1963
Happy 31st Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Headless Cross - April 24th, 1989
Happy 31st Birthday AUTOPSY's Severed Survival - April 24th, 1989
Happy 31st Birthday KINGDOM COME's In Your Face - April 24th, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday MALEVOLENT CREATION’s The Ten Commandments - April 24th 1991
Happy 19th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Man In The Moon - Apr 24th 2001
Happy 13th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's In Sorte Diaboli - April 24th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday MARDUK's ROM 5:12 - April 24th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday GOD DETHRONED's Passiondale - April 24th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday TRIXTER’s New Audio Machine - April 24th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday PRONG’s Carved Into Stone - April 24th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday STORM CORROSION’s Storm Corrosion - April 24th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday (April 24th, 2007)
AT WAR WITH SELF's Acts Of God
DELIVERANCE's As Above - So Below
MAMMATUS' The Coast Explodes
SANCTITY's Road To Bloodshed
Happy 11th Birthday (April 24th, 2009)
WOLFCHANT's Determined Damnation
POWERWOLF's Bible Of The Beast
Happy 8th Birthday (April 24th, 2012)
EARTHEN GRAVE's Earthen Grave
VESPERIAN SORROW's Stormwinds Of Ages
VORKREIST's Sigil Whore Christ
WAR OF AGES's Return To Life
Happy 7th Birthday (April 24th, 2013)
ATROCITY's Okkult
DREAMTALE's World Changed Forever
NIGHTRAGE's The Puritan
UNLEASHED's Dawn Of The Nine
(Jack Blades photo by Jennifer Bartram Schmitt)