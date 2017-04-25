Brave History April 25th, 2017 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002



Happy 59th Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958



Happy 62nd Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955



Happy 37th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983



Happy 34th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1983



Happy 28th Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989



Happy 17th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000



Happy 12th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008



Happy 3rd Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday

BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011

GALLHAMMER - The End - April 25th, 2011

SKINDRED - Union Black - April 25th, 2011

NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011

YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011

WOLF - Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday

ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014

DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014

MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014