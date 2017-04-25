Brave History April 25th, 2017 - EXODUS, MARILLION, BLACK SABBATH, KROKUS, BLUE MURDER, VENOM, NAPALM DEATH, DEF LEPPARD, WARREL DANE, And More!

April 25, 2017, 18 minutes ago

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002

Happy 59th Birthday Derek "FISH" Dick (MARILLION) - April 25th, 1958

Happy 62nd Birthday David Sikes (GIUFFRIA) - April 25th, 1955

Happy 37th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Heaven And Hell - April 25th, 1980

Happy 34th Birthday KROKUS's Headhunter - April 25th, 1983

Happy 34th Birthday EXODUS' Bonded By Blood - April 25th, 1983

Happy 28th Birthday BLUE MURDER's Blue Murder - April 25th, 1989

Happy 17th Birthday VENOM’s Resurrection - April 25th, 2000

Happy 12th Birthday NAPALM DEATH's The Code Is Red...Long Live The Code - April 25th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Songs From The Sparkle Lounge - April 25th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday WARREL DANE's Praises To The War Machine - April 25th, 2008

Happy 3rd Birthday HELSTAR’s This Wicked Nest – April 25th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
BLOODBATH - Bloodbath Over Bloodstock - April 25th, 2011
GALLHAMMER - The End - April 25th, 2011
SKINDRED - Union Black - April 25th, 2011
NEGURA BUNGET - Poarta De Dincolo - April 25th, 2011
YGGDRASIL - Irrbloss - April 25th, 2011
WOLF - Legions Of Bastards - April 25th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday
ARKONA - Yav - April 25th, 2014
DEVIL YOU KNOW - The Beauty Of Destruction - April 25th, 2014
MEKONG DELTA - In A Mirror Darkly - April 25th, 2014

DANZIG - "Devil On Hwy 9" (Evilive)

MINDMAZE – “Sign Of Life”

