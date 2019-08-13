Brave History August 13th, 2019 - TWISTED SISTER, DISSECTION, BANG TANGO, EUROPE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS, IRON MAIDEN, And CRYPTOPSY
Happy 32nd Birthday TWISTED SISTER's Love Is for Suckers - August 13th, 1987
R.I.P. Jon Andreas Nödtveidt (DISSECTION): June 28th, 1975 – August 13th, 2006
On August 13th, 2006, Jon Nödtveidt was found dead in his apartment in Hässelby (a suburb of Stockholm) by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a circle of lit candles.
Happy 56th Birthday Tigg Ketler (BANG TANGO) - August 13th, 1963
Happy 55th Birthday Ian Haugland (EUROPE) - August 13th, 1964
Happy 46th Birthday LYNYRD SKYNYRD's (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd) - August 13th, 1973
Happy 23rd Birthday NEUROTIC OUTSIDERS' Neurotic Outsiders - August 13th, 1996
Neurotic Outsiders featured GUNS N’ ROSES guitarist Duff McKagan and drummer Matt Sorum, SEX PISTOLS guitarist Steve Jones and DURAN DURAN bassist John Taylor) release their self titled debut album.
Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's The Final Frontier - August 13th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – August 13th, 2012