Brave History August 17th, 2020 - W.A.S.P., TYPE O NEGATIVE, TARJA, BOSTON, CANNIBAL CORPSE, ERIC JOHNSON, GILBY CLARKE, THE BLACK CROWES, TRISTANIA, ELUVEITIE, And More!

August 17, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 36th Birthday W.A.S.P.'s W.A.S.P. - August 17th, 1984

Happy 43rd Birthday TARJA Soile Susanna TURUNEN Cabuli (NIGHTWISH) August 17th, 1977

Happy 66th Birthday ERIC JOHNSON - August 17, 1954

Happy 58th Birthday GILBY CLARKE (GUNS N' ROSES): August 17th, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Steve Gorman (THE BLACK CROWES) - August 17th, 1965

Happy 42nd Birthday Vibeke Stene (TRISTANIA) - August 17th, 1978

Happy 30th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Eaten Back To Life – August 17th, 1990

Happy 27th Birthday TYPE O NEGATIVE's Bloody Kisses - August 17th, 1993

Happy 8th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s The Early Years – August 17th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
KNIGHTS OF THE ABYSS’ The Culling Of Wolves – August 17th, 2010
MISS MAY I’s Monument – August 17th, 2010



PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

