Brave History August 21st, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, GLENN HUGHES, JOURNEY, THE CLASH, ELEGY, METALLICA, ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX, RATT, HOUSE OF LORDS, JAKE E. LEE, MASTODON, MERCENARY, AS I LAY DYING, BLUE CHEER, U.D.O., VADER, BLACK MOOR, And More!
August 21, 2020, an hour ago
Happy 31st Birthday KING DIAMOND's Conspiracy - August 21st, 1989
Happy 43rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Motörhead - August 21st, 1977
Happy 69th Birthday GLENN HUGHES (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, TRAPEZE) - August 21st, 1951
Happy 66th Birthday Steve Smith (JOURNEY, TONY MACALPINE) - August 21st, 1954
R.I.P. John Graham Mellor (aka Joe Strummer - THE CLASH) August 21st, 1952 – December 22nd, 2002)
Happy 52nd Birthday Dirk Bruinenberg (ELEGY) – August 21st, 1968
Happy 33rd Birthday METALLICA's Garage Days Re-Revisited - August 21st, 1987
Happy 30th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Facelift - August 21st, 1990
Happy 30th Birthday ANTHRAX' Persistence Of Time - August 21st, 1990
Happy 30th Birthday RATT's Detonator - August 21st, 1990
Happy 30th Birthday HOUSE OF LORDS’ Sahara - August 21st, 1990
Happy 24th Birthday JAKE E. LEE’s A Fine Pink Mist - August 21st, 1996
Happy 19th Birthday MASTODON's Lifesblood - August 21, 2001
Happy 14th Birthday MERCENARY's The Hours That Remain - August 21, 2006
Happy 13th Birthday AS I LAY DYING's An Ocean Between Us - August 21st, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday BLUE CHEER's What Doesn't Kill You... - August 21st, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday U.D.O.'s Dominator - August 21st, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday VADER's Necropolis - August 21st, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday BLACK MOOR’s Lethal Waters – August 21st, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday TURISAS’ Turisas2013 – August 21st, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday ACT OF DEFIANCE’s Birth And The Burial – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday BATTLECROSS’ Rise To Power – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday BUTCHER BABIES’ Take It Like A Man – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday DISTURBED’s Immortalized – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday GHOST’s Meliora – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday PRAYING MANTIS’ Legacy – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Lucifer Over Athens – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s Devil’s Dozen – August 21st, 2015
Happy 5th Birthday THE SWORD’s High Country – August 21st, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday (August 21st, 2007)
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ The Game Of Life
I DECLARE WAR’s Amidst The Bloodshed
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Plagues
THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD’s Malice