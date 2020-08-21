Brave History August 21st, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, GLENN HUGHES, JOURNEY, THE CLASH, ELEGY, METALLICA, ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX, RATT, HOUSE OF LORDS, JAKE E. LEE, MASTODON, MERCENARY, AS I LAY DYING, BLUE CHEER, U.D.O., VADER, BLACK MOOR, And More!

August 21, 2020, an hour ago

Brave History August 21st, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, GLENN HUGHES, JOURNEY, THE CLASH, ELEGY, METALLICA, ALICE IN CHAINS, ANTHRAX, RATT, HOUSE OF LORDS, JAKE E. LEE, MASTODON, MERCENARY, AS I LAY DYING, BLUE CHEER, U.D.O., VADER, BLACK MOOR, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday KING DIAMOND's Conspiracy - August 21st, 1989

Happy 43rd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Motörhead - August 21st, 1977

Happy 69th Birthday GLENN HUGHES (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, TRAPEZE) - August 21st, 1951

Happy 66th Birthday Steve Smith (JOURNEY, TONY MACALPINE) - August 21st, 1954

R.I.P. John Graham Mellor (aka Joe Strummer - THE CLASH) August 21st, 1952 – December 22nd, 2002)

Happy 52nd Birthday Dirk Bruinenberg (ELEGY) – August 21st, 1968

Happy 33rd Birthday METALLICA's Garage Days Re-Revisited - August 21st, 1987

Happy 30th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Facelift - August 21st, 1990

Happy 30th Birthday ANTHRAX' Persistence Of Time - August 21st, 1990

Happy 30th Birthday RATT's Detonator - August 21st, 1990

Happy 30th Birthday HOUSE OF LORDS’ Sahara - August 21st, 1990

Happy 24th Birthday JAKE E. LEE’s A Fine Pink Mist - August 21st, 1996

Happy 19th Birthday MASTODON's Lifesblood - August 21, 2001

Happy 14th Birthday MERCENARY's The Hours That Remain - August 21, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday AS I LAY DYING's An Ocean Between Us - August 21st, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday BLUE CHEER's What Doesn't Kill You... - August 21st, 2007

Happy 11th Birthday U.D.O.'s Dominator - August 21st, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday VADER's Necropolis - August 21st, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday BLACK MOOR’s Lethal Waters – August 21st, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday TURISAS’ Turisas2013 – August 21st, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday ACT OF DEFIANCE’s Birth And The Burial – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday BATTLECROSS’ Rise To Power – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday BUTCHER BABIES’ Take It Like A Man – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday DISTURBED’s Immortalized – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday GHOST’s Meliora – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday PRAYING MANTIS’ Legacy – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday ROTTING CHRIST’s Lucifer Over Athens – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s Devil’s Dozen – August 21st, 2015

Happy 5th Birthday THE SWORD’s High Country – August 21st, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (August 21st, 2007)
ARSONISTS GET ALL THE GIRLS’ The Game Of Life
I DECLARE WAR’s Amidst The Bloodshed 
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA’s Plagues 
THROUGH THE EYES OF THE DEAD’s Malice 



PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

