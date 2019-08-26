Brave History August 26th, 2019 - VOIVOD, HAWKWIND, MOONSPELL, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, MOTÖRHEAD, LEAVES' EYES, WARMEN, OPETH, And More!

August 26, 2019

Brave History August 26th, 2019 - VOIVOD, HAWKWIND, MOONSPELL, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, MOTÖRHEAD, LEAVES' EYES, WARMEN, OPETH, And More!

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24, 1959 - August 26th, 2005

Happy 79th Birthday - Nik Turner (HAWKWIND) - August 26th, 1940

Happy 44th Birthday Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975

Happy 23rd Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Velvet Darkness They Fear - August 26th, 1996

Happy 16th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003

Happy 11th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008

Happy 10th Birthday LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009

Happy 5th Birthday OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen – August 26th, 2011
ARKONA’s Slovo – August 26th, 2011



