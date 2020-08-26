Brave History August 26th, 2020 - VOIVOD, HAWKWIND, MOONSPELL, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, MOTÖRHEAD, LEAVES' EYES, WARMEN, OPETH, And More!

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005



Happy 80th Birthday - Nik Turner (HAWKWIND) - August 26th, 1940



Happy 45th Birthday Fernando Ribeiro (MOONSPELL) - August 26th, 1975



Happy 24th Birthday THEATRE OF TRAGEDY’s Velvet Darkness They Fear - August 26th, 1996



Happy 17th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Waking The Fallen - August 26th, 2003



Happy 12th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Motörizer - August 26th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday LEAVES' EYES' Njord - August 26th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday WARMEN's Japanese Hospitality - August 26th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday OPETH’s Pale Communion – August 26th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (August 26th, 2011)

ANTERIOR’s Echoes Of The Fallen

ARKONA’s Slovo