Brave History August 30th, 2019 - MASTERPLAN, ATHEIST, WHITESNAKE, TESLA, AYREON, DAGOBA, NEUROSIS, SAHG, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, KITTIE, PENTAGRAM, GORGUTS, KREATOR, And More!
August 30, 2019, 38 minutes ago
Happy 60th Birthday Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959
Happy 69th Birthday Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950
Happy 28th Birthday ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991
Happy 28th Birthday TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991
Happy 21st Birthday AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998
Happy 9th Birthday DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday NEUROSIS’ Live At Roadburn 2007 (DVD) – August 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards – August 30th, 2010
NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants – August 30th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011