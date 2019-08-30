Brave History August 30th, 2019 - MASTERPLAN, ATHEIST, WHITESNAKE, TESLA, AYREON, DAGOBA, NEUROSIS, SAHG, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, KITTIE, PENTAGRAM, GORGUTS, KREATOR, And More!

August 30, 2019, 38 minutes ago

Brave History August 30th, 2019 - MASTERPLAN, ATHEIST, WHITESNAKE, TESLA, AYREON, DAGOBA, NEUROSIS, SAHG, SPIRITUAL BEGGARS, KITTIE, PENTAGRAM, GORGUTS, KREATOR, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Roland Grapow (MASTERPLAN, HELLOWEEN) - August 30th, 1959

Happy 69th Birthday Michael Joseph "Micky" Moody (WHITESNAKE, JUICY LUCY, SNAFU) - August 30th, 1950

Happy 28th Birthday ATHEIST’s Unquestionable Presence - August 30th, 1991

Happy 28th Birthday TESLA’s Psychotic Supper - August 30th, 1991

Happy 21st Birthday AYREON’s Into The Electric Castle - August 30th, 1998

Happy 9th Birthday DAGOBA's Poseidon - August 30th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday NEUROSIS’ Live At Roadburn 2007 (DVD) – August 30th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday SAHG's Sahg III - August 30th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday SPIRITUAL BEGGARS' Return To Zero - August 30th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday KITTIE's I've Failed You - August 30th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday PENTAGRAM’s When The Screams Come (DVD) – August 30th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday GORGUTS’ Colored Sands - August 30th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday KREATOR’s Dying Alive - August 30th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
MAR DE GRISES’ Streams Inwards – August 30th, 2010
NIGHTFALL’s Astron Black And The Thirty Tyrants – August 30th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday SHADOWSIDE’s Inner Monster Out – August 30th, 2011



