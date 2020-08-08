Brave History August 8th, 2020 - HALFORD, POISON, FREHLEY'S COMET, MARTY FRIEDMAN, ACID BATH, SLAYER, AGALLOCH, ALL SHALL PERISH, UNEARTH, And More!

August 8, 2020, 20 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities poison frehley's comet marty friedman acid bath halford slayer agalloch all shall perish unearth

Brave History August 8th, 2020 - HALFORD, POISON, FREHLEY'S COMET, MARTY FRIEDMAN, ACID BATH, SLAYER, AGALLOCH, ALL SHALL PERISH, UNEARTH, And More!

Happy 20th Birthday ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000

Happy 59th Birthday Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961

Happy 68th Birthday Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952

Happy 32nd Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988

Happy 26th Birthday ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994

Happy 14th Birthday SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006

Happy 14th Birthday UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007 
Happy 7th Birthday ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013



Featured Audio

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

PRIMAL FEAR – “I Am Alive” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews