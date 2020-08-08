Brave History August 8th, 2020 - HALFORD, POISON, FREHLEY'S COMET, MARTY FRIEDMAN, ACID BATH, SLAYER, AGALLOCH, ALL SHALL PERISH, UNEARTH, And More!

Happy 20th Birthday ROB HALFORD’s Resurrection – August 8th, 2000



Happy 59th Birthday Richard Ream (aka Rikki Rockett - POISON) - August 8th, 1961



Happy 68th Birthday Anton Fig (FREHLEY'S COMET, David Letterman's CBS ORCHESTRA) - August 8th, 1952



Happy 32nd Birthday MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Dragon’s Kiss – August 8th, 1988



Happy 26th Birthday ACID BATH's When The Kite String Pops - August 8th, 1994



Happy 14th Birthday SLAYER's Christ Illusion - August 8th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday AGALLOCH's Ashes Against The Grain - August 8th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday ALL SHALL PERISH's The Price Of Existence - August 8th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday UNEARTH's III: In The Eyes Of Fire - August 8th, 2006



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday ALCEST’s Souvenird D’un Autre Mond – August 8th, 2007

Happy 7th Birthday ROSETTA’s The Anaesthete – August 8th, 2013