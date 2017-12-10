Brave History December 10th, 2017 - QUEEN, ACCEPT, STARZ, DEEP PURPLE, METALLICA, And More!

December 10, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 41st Birthday QUEEN's A Day At The Races - December 10th, 1976



Happy 58th Birthday Wolf Hoffman (ACCEPT) - December 10th, 1959



Happy 69th Birthday Brendan Harkin (STARZ) - December 10th, 1948



Happy 43rd Birthday DEEP PURPLE's Stormbringer - December 10th, 1974



Happy 5th Birthday METALLICA’s Quebec Magnetic (DVD) – December 10th, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday DELIVERANCE’s Hear What I Say! – December 10th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday DIR EN GREY’s Arche – December 10th, 2014