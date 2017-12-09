Brave History December 9th, 2017 - ALICE COOPER, FIREHOUSE, Y&T, DISARMONIA MUNDI, LYNCH MOB, And More!

Happy 69th Birthday Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1948

 

Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964

Happy 41st Birthday Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976

Happy 8th Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game – December 9th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love (DVD) – December 9th, 2011

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

ABHORDIUM Premiers "Obsidian Chamber"

