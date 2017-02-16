Brave History February 16th, 2017 - CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLAYER, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

February 16, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 20th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Something Wild - February 16th, 1997



Happy 52nd Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965



Happy 56th Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960



Happy 27th Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990



Happy 13th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004



Happy 8th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013