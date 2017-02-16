Brave History February 16th, 2017 - CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLAYER, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

February 16, 2017, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities children of bodom slayer def leppard death vintersorg god forbid keep of kalessin sacred steel

Brave History February 16th, 2017 - CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLAYER, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

Happy 20th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Something Wild - February 16th, 1997

Happy 52nd Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965
 

Happy 56th Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960
 

Happy 27th Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990
 

Happy 13th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004
 

Happy 8th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009
 

Happy 2nd Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015
 

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013

Featured Audio

OVERKILL - "Mean Green Killing Machine" (Nuclear Blast)

OVERKILL - "Mean Green Killing Machine" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

IRON REAGAN Thrash With "Bleed The Fifth" Video

Latest Reviews