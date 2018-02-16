Brave History February 16th, 2018 - DAVE LOMBARDO, CHILDREN OF BODOM, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

Happy 53rd Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965



Happy 21st Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Something Wild - February 16th, 1997



Happy 58th Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960



Happy 28th Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990



Happy 14th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004



Happy 9th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009



Happy 3rd Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013