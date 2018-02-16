Brave History February 16th, 2018 - DAVE LOMBARDO, CHILDREN OF BODOM, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

February 16, 2018, 11 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities children of bodom slayer def leppard death vintersorg god forbid keep of kalessin sacred steel

Brave History February 16th, 2018 - DAVE LOMBARDO, CHILDREN OF BODOM, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

Happy 53rd Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965
 

Happy 21st Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Something Wild - February 16th, 1997

Happy 58th Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960
 

Happy 28th Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990
 

Happy 14th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004
 

Happy 9th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009
 

Happy 3rd Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015
 

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013

Featured Audio

W.A.S.P. - "Doctor Rockter" (Napalm)

W.A.S.P. - "Doctor Rockter" (Napalm)

Featured Video

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

Latest Reviews