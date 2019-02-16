Brave History February 16th, 2019 - DAVE LOMBARDO, CHILDREN OF BODOM, DEF LEPPARD, DEATH, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And SACRED STEEL!

February 16, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 54th Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965
 

Happy 22nd Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Something Wild - February 16th, 1997

Happy 59th Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960
 

Happy 29th Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990
 

Happy 15th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004
 

Happy 10th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009
 

Happy 4th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015
 

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013



