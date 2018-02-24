Brave History February 24th, 2018 - KING DIAMOND, LED ZEPPELIN, SAXON, LEE AARON, EUROPE, RONNIE JAMES DIO, CRADLE OF FILTH, MORBID ANGEL, CANNIBAL CORPSE, GOD FORBID, ABSU, LAMB OF GOD
February 24, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 20th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998
Happy 43rd Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975
Happy 66th Birthday Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952
Happy 34th Birthday LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984
Happy 34th Birthday EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984
Happy 20th Birthday RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998
Happy 20th Birthday MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998
Happy 24th Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994
Happy 14th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
Happy 14th Birthday GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
Happy 9th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015
Happy 1st Birthday IMMOLATION’s Atonement – February 24th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday SANCTUARY’s Inception – February 24th, 2017
Happy 1st Birthday SIX FEET UNDER’s Torment – February 24th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012
LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012
Happy 1st Birthday
A BREACH OF SILENCE’s Secrets – February 24th, 2017
BLOODBOUND’s War Of Dragons – February 24th, 2017
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Eternal Reign (EP) – February 24th, 2017
EX DEO’s The Immortal Wars – February 24th, 2017
HETROERTZEN’s Uprising Of The Fallen – February 24th, 2017
PERSEFONE’s Aathma – February 24th, 2017
PYOGENESIS’ A Kingdom To Disappear – February 24th, 2017
SINISTER’s Syncretism – February 24th, 2017
SUICIDE SILENCE’s Suicide Silence – February 24th, 2017
TROLLFEST’s Helluva – February 24th, 2017
UNEARTHLY TRANCE’s Stalking The Ghost – February 24th, 2017
VENDETTA’s The 5th – February 24th, 2017