Brave History February 25th, 2018 - ALICE COOPER, PANTERA, JUNKYARD, VIXEN, THE BEATLES, SCORPIONS, DRAGONFORCE, IMPELLITTERI, SERENITY, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DARKTHORNE, And More!
February 25, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 45th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973
Happy 26th Birthday PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992
Happy Birthday Brian Baker (JUNKYARD) - February 25th
Happy 56th Birthday Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962
R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001
R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.
Happy 39th Birthday SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979
Happy 15th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003
Happy 9th Birthday IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon - February 25th, 2008
DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine - February 25th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising – February 25th, 2011
DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World – February 25th, 2011
DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle – February 25th, 2011
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn – February 25th, 2011
MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis – February 25th, 2011
NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection – February 25th, 2011
ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic – February 25th, 2011
THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols – February 25th, 2011
WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds – February 25th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond – February 25th, 2013
STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) – February 25th, 2013