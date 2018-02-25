Brave History February 25th, 2018 - ALICE COOPER, PANTERA, JUNKYARD, VIXEN, THE BEATLES, SCORPIONS, DRAGONFORCE, IMPELLITTERI, SERENITY, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DARKTHORNE, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973



Happy 26th Birthday PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992



Happy Birthday Brian Baker (JUNKYARD) - February 25th



Happy 56th Birthday Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962



R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001



R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.



Happy 39th Birthday SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979



Happy 15th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003



Happy 9th Birthday IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon - February 25th, 2008

DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine - February 25th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising – February 25th, 2011

DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World – February 25th, 2011

DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle – February 25th, 2011

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn – February 25th, 2011

MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis – February 25th, 2011

NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection – February 25th, 2011

ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic – February 25th, 2011

THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols – February 25th, 2011

WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds – February 25th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond – February 25th, 2013

STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) – February 25th, 2013