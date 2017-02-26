Brave History February 26th, 2017 - JOURNEY, SACRAMENTUM, JUDAS PRIEST, GREAT WHITE, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CIRITH GORGOR, MANOWAR, DEATH ANGEL, MYGRAIN, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, ANVIL, ENTOMBED A.D., And VOIVOD!
February 26, 2017, 2 minutes ago
Happy 67th Birthday Jonathan Cain (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950
Happy 47th Birthday Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969
Happy 36th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981
Happy 26th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991
Happy 16th Birthday RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001
Happy 15th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002
Happy 10th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008
Happy 9th Birthday MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010
Happy 1st Birthday ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016
Happy 1st Birthday VOIVOD’s Post Society (EP) – February 26th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday
BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013
RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013
VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013
WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013
Happy 1st Birthday
BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016
DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016
HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016
REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016
SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016
THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016
WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016