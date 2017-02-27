Brave History February 27th, 2017 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SCAR THE MARTYR, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, OPETH, RACER X, CALIBAN, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!
February 27, 2017, an hour ago
Happy 60th Birthday Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957
Happy 63rd Birthday Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954
Happy 58th Birthday John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959
Happy 53rd Birthday Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964
Happy 22nd Birthday UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995
Happy 21st Birthday FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996
Happy 16th Birthday OPETH's Blackwater Park - February 27th, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001
Happy 11th Birthday CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006
Happy 18th Birthday OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998
Happy 7th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009
ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009
LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009
MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009
THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009