Brave History February 27th, 2019 - IRON MAIDEN, JOURNEY, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SCAR THE MARTYR, UNLEASHED, FU MANCHU, OPETH, RACER X, CALIBAN, DARKTHRONE, SADUS, WITCHERY, ARCH ENEMY, ASPHYX, NAPALM DEATH, And ENFORCER!

Happy 62nd Birthday Adrian Smith (IRON MAIDEN, BRUCE DICKINSON) - February 27th, 1957



Happy 65th Birthday Neal Schon (JOURNEY, SANTANA, HSAS) - February 27th, 1954



Happy 60th Birthday John Roy "Johnny" Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - February 27th, 1959



Happy 55th Birthday Jed Simon (SCAR THE MARTYR, STRAPPING YOUNG LAD, ZIMMERS HOLE) - February 27th, 1964



Happy 24th Birthday UNLEASHED's Victory - February 27th, 1995



Happy 23rd Birthday FU MANCHU's In Search Of... - February 27th, 1996



Happy 18th Birthday OPETH's Blackwater Park - February 27th, 2001



Happy 18th Birthday RACER X' Superheroes - February 27th, 2001



Happy 13th Birthday CALIBAN’s The Undying Darkness - February 27th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Cult Is Alive - February 27th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday SADUS’ Out For Blood - February 27th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday WITCHERY’s Don't Fear The Reaper - February 27th, 2006



Happy 21st Birthday OOMPH!'s Unrein - February 27th, 1998



Happy 10th Birthday ARCH ENEMY’s Manifesto Of Arch Enemy - February 27th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday ASPHYX’s Deathhammer – February 27th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday NAPALM DEATH’s Utilitarian – February 27th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday ENFORCER’s From Beyond – February 27th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

THE BURNING’s Reawakening – February 27th, 2009

ISOLE’s Silent Ruins – February 27th, 2009

LUNATICA’s New Shores – February 27th, 2009

MALEFICE’s Dawn Of Reprisal – February 27th, 2009

THE SORROW’s Origin Of The Storm – February 27th, 2009