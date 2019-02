Brave History February 2nd, 2019 - EXODUS, AEROSMITH, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SEX PISTOLS, GENESIS, IRON MAIDEN, LITA FORD, And More!

R.I.P. Paul Baloff (EXODUS): April 25th, 1960 – February 2nd, 2002



Happy 67th Birthday guitarist Rick Dufay (ex-Aerosmith) - February 2nd 1952



Happy 53rd Birthday Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - February 2nd, 1966



R.I.P. John Simon Ritchie (aka Sid Vicious; SEX PISTOLS): May 10th, 1957 – February 2nd, 1979



Happy 43rd Birthday GENESIS’ A Trick Of The Tail - February 2nd, 1976



Happy 38th Birthday IRON MAIDEN's Killers - February 2nd, 1981



Happy 31st Birthday LITA FORD’s Lita - February 2nd, 1988



Happy 15th Birthday EXODUS' Tempo Of The Damned - February 2nd, 2004



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday AJATTARA’s Murhat – February 2nd, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday SOLEFALD’s World Metal: Kosmopolis Sud – February 2nd, 2015