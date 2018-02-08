Brave History February 8th, 2018 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, SPOCK'S BEARD, POISON, BLOODBATH, CROWBAR, And More!

February 8, 2018, 11 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities motley crue spock's beard poison bloodbath crowbar

Happy 57th Birthday Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - February 8th, 1961 
 

Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Meros (SPOCK’S BEARD, ERIC BURDON AND THE ANIMALS) - February 8th, 1956 
 

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973 
 

Happy 25th Birthday POISON’s Native Tongue - February 8th, 1993
 

Happy 18th Birthday BLOODBATH's Breeding Death - February 8th, 2000 
 

Happy 7th Birthday CROWBAR’s Sever The Wicked Hand – February 8th, 2011 
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 10th Birthday BEHEXEN’s My Soul For His Glory – February 8th, 2008 
Happy 6th Birthday STAM1NA’s Nocebo – February 8th, 2012

