Brave History February 8th, 2018 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, SPOCK'S BEARD, POISON, BLOODBATH, CROWBAR, And More!

Happy 57th Birthday Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - February 8th, 1961



Happy 62nd Birthday Dave Meros (SPOCK’S BEARD, ERIC BURDON AND THE ANIMALS) - February 8th, 1956



R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973



Happy 25th Birthday POISON’s Native Tongue - February 8th, 1993



Happy 18th Birthday BLOODBATH's Breeding Death - February 8th, 2000



Happy 7th Birthday CROWBAR’s Sever The Wicked Hand – February 8th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday BEHEXEN’s My Soul For His Glory – February 8th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday STAM1NA’s Nocebo – February 8th, 2012