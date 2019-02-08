Brave History February 8th, 2019 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, SPOCK'S BEARD, POISON, BLOODBATH, CROWBAR, And More!

February 8, 2019, 21 minutes ago

Happy 58th Birthday Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - February 8th, 1961 
 

Happy 63rd Birthday Dave Meros (SPOCK’S BEARD, ERIC BURDON AND THE ANIMALS) - February 8th, 1956 
 

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973 
 

Happy 26th Birthday POISON’s Native Tongue - February 8th, 1993
 

Happy 19th Birthday BLOODBATH's Breeding Death - February 8th, 2000 
 

Happy 8th Birthday CROWBAR’s Sever The Wicked Hand – February 8th, 2011 
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 11th Birthday BEHEXEN’s My Soul For His Glory – February 8th, 2008 
Happy 7th Birthday STAM1NA’s Nocebo – February 8th, 2012



