Brave History February 9th, 2020 - DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW, BILL HALEY, THE SWEET, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, RIOT, And More!
Happy 51st Birthday Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969
Happy 60th Birthday Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960
Happy 54th Birthday Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966
R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997
R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009
Happy 39th Birthday RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981
Happy 11th Birthday ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011
(Photo by: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)