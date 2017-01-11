Brave History January 11th, 2016 - CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, And SKYLARK!

January 11, 2017, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities chimaira benedictum anal cunt kryoburn megasus skylark

Brave History January 11th, 2016 - CHIMAIRA, BENEDICTUM, ANAL CUNT, KRYOBURN, MEGASUS, And SKYLARK!

Happy 17th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000

Happy 9th Birthday BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday ANAL CUNT’s Fuckin’ A – January 11th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed – January 11th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe – January 11th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand – January 11th, 2012

Featured Audio

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

GRAVE DIGGER - "Healed By Metal" (Napalm)

Latest Reviews