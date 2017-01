Brave History January 14th, 2017 - ZAKK WYLDE, GEOFF TATE, WHITE LION, BURNING RAIN, NIGHTWISH, FOO FIGHTERS, PRETTY MAIDS, KITTIE, MASTODON, ABORTED, BELPHEGOR, And More!

January 14, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 50th Birthday Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967



Happy 58th Birthday Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959



Happy 56th Birthday Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961



Happy 51st Birthday Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966



Happy 51st Birthday Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966



Happy 48th Birthday Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969



Happy 45th Birthday Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972



Happy 34th Birthday Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983



Happy 43rd Birthday Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974



Happy 7th Birthday ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011



Happy 2nd Birthday DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015