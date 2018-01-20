Brave History January 20th, 2018 - KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, MSG, L.A. GUNS, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRADLE OF FILTH, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, MOONSPELL, EDGUY, CATTLE DECAPITATION, ROYAL HUNT, BIOHAZARD, PRIMAL FEAR, THE HAUNTED, And More!
January 20, 2018, 7 hours ago
Happy 66th Birthday Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952
Happy 67th Birthday Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1951
Happy 65th Birthday Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953
Happy 52nd Birthday Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966
Happy 47th Birthday Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971
Happy 46th Birthday Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972
Happy 38th Birthday Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
Happy 37th Birthday Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981
Happy 41st Birthday JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978
Happy 35th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983
Happy 20th Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998
Happy 12th Birthday EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006
Happy 9th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009
Happy 8th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday FIREWIND’s Immortal – January 20th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012
Happy 1st Birthday
HELHEIM’s LandawarijaR – January 20th, 2017
PALISADES’ Palisades – January 20th, 2017