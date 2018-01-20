Brave History January 20th, 2018 - KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, MSG, L.A. GUNS, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, CRADLE OF FILTH, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, MOONSPELL, EDGUY, CATTLE DECAPITATION, ROYAL HUNT, BIOHAZARD, PRIMAL FEAR, THE HAUNTED, And More!

January 20, 2018, 7 hours ago

Happy 66th Birthday Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952

Happy 67th Birthday Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1951

Happy 65th Birthday Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953

Happy 52nd Birthday Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) −  January 20th, 1966

Happy 47th Birthday Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971

Happy 46th Birthday Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972 

Happy 38th Birthday Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
 

Happy 37th Birthday Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981 

Happy 41st Birthday JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978 

Happy 35th Birthday DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983

Happy 20th Birthday MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 12th Birthday EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm (EP) – January 20th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday FIREWIND’s Immortal – January 20th, 2017

 

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012

Happy 1st Birthday
HELHEIM’s LandawarijaR – January 20th, 2017
PALISADES’ Palisades – January 20th, 2017

Featured Audio

JUDAS PRIEST - "Lightning Strike" (Epic)

Featured Video

WHITE WIZZARD - "Infernal Overdrive"

