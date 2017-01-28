Brave History January 28th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!

January 28, 2017, 40 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities black sabbath anthrax armored saint obituary traffic lynyrd skynyrd triumph dark funeral bullet for my valentine protest the hero metallica heaven shall burn

Brave History January 28th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986

Happy 54th Birthday Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963

Happy 51st Birthday Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966

Happy 47th Birthday Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970

R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005


Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017)

R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009

Happy 34th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983

Happy 21st Birthday DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996

Happy 9th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008

Happy 3rd Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014

Featured Audio

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

KREATOR - "Gods Of Violence" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

MYSTIC-FORCE, SHIFT Founder RICH DAVIS Releases “Faceless” Video

Latest Reviews