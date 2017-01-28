Brave History January 28th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986



Happy 54th Birthday Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963



Happy 51st Birthday Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966



Happy 47th Birthday Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970



R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005





Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017)



R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009



Happy 34th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983



Happy 21st Birthday DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996



Happy 9th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008



Happy 9th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008



Happy 3rd Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014