Brave History July 13th, 2017 - TWISTED SISTER, VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, BLACK STAR RIDERS, NAPALM DEATH, TRIXTER, QUEEN, GRIM REAPER, DOKKEN, HELLYEAH, IN THIS MOMENT, DEMONIC RESURRECTION, And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (TWISTED SISTER, DICTATORS) - July 13th, 1955



Happy 54th Birthday Bobby Rock (VINNIE VINCENT INVASION, NELSON) July 13th, 1963



Happy 53rd Birthday Damon Johnson (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY, ALICE COOPER, BROTHER CANE) - July 13th, 1964



Happy 48th Birthday Mark "Barney" Greenway (NAPALM DEATH, BENEDICTION, EXTREME NOISE TERROR) - July 13th, 1969



Happy 47th Birthday Steve Brown (TRIXTER) - July 13th, 1970



Happy 44th Birthday QUEEN’s Queen - July 13th, 1973



Happy 33rd Birthday GRIM REAPER's See You In Hell - July 13th, 1984



Happy 13th Birthday DOKKEN’s Hell To Pay - July 13th, 2004



Happy 7th Birthday HELLYEAH's Stampede - July 13th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT's A Star-Crossed Wasteland - July 13th, 2010



Happy 3rd Birthday DEMONIC RESURRECTION’s The Demon King - July 13th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

CANVAS SOLARIS' Irradiance - July 13th, 2010

HELL WITHIN's God Grant Me Vengeance - July 13th, 2010