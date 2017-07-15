Brave History July 15th, 2017 - JOE SATRIANI, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, OVERKILL, LED ZEPPELIN, CARCASS, GIRLSCHOOL, YES, TROUBLE, SENTENCED, MANILLA ROAD, PANZERCHRIST, And More!

Happy 61st Birthday JOE SATRIANI (CHICKENFOOT) - July 15th, 1956



Happy 69th Birthday Thomas Delmer "Artimus" Pyle (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - July 15th, 1948



Happy 52nd Birthday Bobby Gustafson (OVERKILL) - July 15th, 1965



Happy 51st Birthday Jason Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN, BONHAM) - July 15th, 1966



Happy 43rd Birthday Carlo Regadas (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - July 15th, 1974



R.I.P. Bernadette Jean "Kelly" Johnson (GIRLSCHOOL): June 20th, 1958 – July 15th, 2007



R.I.P. Peter Banks (YES, FLASH) - July 15th, 1947 – March 7th, 2013

Happy 30th Birthday - TROUBLE's Run To The Light - July 15th, 1987



Happy 23rd Birthday - OVERKILL's W.F.O. July 15th, 1994



Happy 19th Birthday SENTENCED’s Frozen - July 15th, 1998



Happy 6th Birthday MANILLA ROAD’s Playground Of The Damned – July 15th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday PANZERCHRIST’s 7th Offensive – July 15th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday MALEFICE’s Awaken The Tides – July 15th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday NOVEMBERS DOOM’s Bled White – July 15th, 2014