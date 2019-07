Brave History July 23rd, 2019 - GUNS N' ROSES, MEGADETH, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE, SAMMY HAGAR, ICED EARTH, LEGION OF THE DAMNED, MISERY SIGNAL, THE WINERY DOGS, BLACK TUSK, And More!

July 23, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 54th Birthday Saul "SLASH" Hudson (VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N' ROSES) - July 23rd, 1965



R.I.P. Nick Menza (MEGADETH) – July 23rd, 1964 – May 21st, 2016



Happy 69th Birthday Blair Montgomery Thornton (BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE) - July 23rd, 1950



Happy 35th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR's VOA - July 23rd, 1984



Happy 23rd Birthday ICED EARTH's The Dark Saga - July 23rd, 1996



Happy 6th Birthday LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Ravenous Plague - July 23rd, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday MISERY SIGNAL’s Absent Light - July 23rd, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday THE WINERY DOGS’ The Winery Dogs – July 23rd, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday BLACK TUSK’s Tend No Wounds (EP) – July 23rd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday ZONARIA’s Arrival Of The Red Sun – July 23rd, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday

AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Shoot – July 23rd, 2013

COUNTERPARTS’ The Difference Between Hell And Home – July 23rd, 2013