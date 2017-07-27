Brave History July 27th, 2017 - METALLICA, RAINBOW, KILL DEVIL HILL, DANGEROUS TOYS, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, AC/DC, PANTERA, QUIET RIOT, MORTIFICATION, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, DECREPIT BIRTH, THE ROTTED, DEW-SCENTED, TANKARD, TESTAMENT, MERCENARY, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday METALLICA's Ride The Lightning - July 27th, 1984



Happy 62nd Birthday Bobby Rondinelli (RAINBOW, BLACK SABBATH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, THE LIZARDS ) - July 27th, 1955



Happy 53rd Birthday Rex Robert Brown (KILL DEVIL HILL, DOWN, PANTERA) - July 27th, 1964



Happy Birthday Mark Geary (DANGEROUS TOYS) – July 27th



R.I.P. Leon Russell Wilkeson (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): April 2nd, 1952 – July 27th, 2001



Happy 38th Birthday AC/DC's Highway To Hell - July 27th, 1979



Happy 33rd Birthday PANTERA's Projects In The Jungle - July 27th, 1984



Happy 33rd Birthday QUIET RIOT's Condition Critical - July 27th, 1984



Happy 18th Birthday MORTIFICATION's Hammer Of God - July 27th, 1999



Happy 7th Birthday AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Nightmare - July 27th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH's Polarity - July 27th, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday THE ROTTED's Anarchogram - July 27th, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday DEW-SCENTED’s Icarus - July 27th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday TANKARD’s A Girl Called Cerveza - July 27th, 2012



Happy 5th Birthday TESTAMENT’s Dark Roots of Earth - July 27th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday MERCENARY’s Through Our Darkest Days - July 27th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday CHELSEA GRIN's Chelsea Grin (EP) - July 27th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday SVARTSOT’s Maledictus Eris – July 27th, 2011