Brave History July 30th, 2019 - SWEET, JETHRO TULL, DEPRESSIVE AGE, DEF LEPPARD, BLIND GUARDIAN, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHIMAIRA, And MASSACRE!

Happy 70th Birthday SWEET’s Andy Scott - July 30th, 1949



Happy 73rd Birthday Jeffrey Hammond-Hammond (JETHRO TULL) - July 30th, 1946



Happy 53rd Birthday Jochen Klemp (DEPRESSIVE AGE) – July 30th, 1966



Happy 17th Birthday DEF LEPPARD’s X - July 30th, 2002



Happy 9th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN's At The Edge Of Time - July 30th, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 - July 30th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Crown of Phantoms - July 30th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

MASSACRE’s Condemned To The Shadows – July 30th, 2012

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS' Simulacra - July 30th, 2012