Brave History July 8th, 2017 - RATT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SKYCLAD, HELLOWEEN, PRIMUS, EXODUS, DAVID LEE ROTH, CRIMSON GLORY, WHITECHAPEL, JUDAS PRIEST, GOATWHORE, And More!

July 8, 2017, 24 minutes ago

Happy 60th Birthday Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957


Happy 48th Birthday George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969

Happy 66th Birthday Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951

Happy 53rd Birthday Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964

Happy 23rd Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994

Happy 20th Birthday EMPEROR’s Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – July 8th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday PRIMUS’ Brown Album – July 8th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday EXODUS’ Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997

Happy 14th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH’s Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003

R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008

Happy 3rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday GOATWHORE’s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday STEEL PROPHET’s Omniscient - July 8th, 2014

More releases on this day:

CHELSEA GRIN’s Ashes To Ashes – July 8th, 2014
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014

