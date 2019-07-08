Brave History July 8th, 2019 - RATT, CANNIBAL CORPSE, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, SKYCLAD, HELLOWEEN, PRIMUS, EXODUS, DAVID LEE ROTH, CRIMSON GLORY, WHITECHAPEL, JUDAS PRIEST, GOATWHORE, And More!

Happy 62nd Birthday Carlos Cavazo (RATT, QUIET RIOT) - July 8th, 1957


Happy 50th Birthday George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher (CANNIBAL CORPSE, MONSTROSITY) - July 8th, 1969

Happy 68th Birthday Greg T Walker (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, BLACKFOOT) - July 8th, 1951

Happy 55th Birthday Steve Ramsey (SKYCLAD, SATAN) - July 8th, 1964

Happy 25th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Master Of The Rings - July 8th, 1994

Happy 22nd Birthday EMPEROR’s Anthems To The Welkin At Dusk – July 8th, 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday PRIMUS’ Brown Album – July 8th, 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday EXODUS’ Another Lesson In Violence - July 8th, 1997

Happy 16th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH’s Diamond Dave - July 8th, 2003

R.I.P. John Patrick Jr. McDonald (Midnight from CRIMSON GLORY): April 29th, 1962 - July 8th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Centuries Of Torment: The First 20 Years - July 8th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday WHITECHAPEL's This Is Exile - July 8th, 2008

Happy 5th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Redeemer Of Souls - July 8th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Constricting Rage Of The Merciless - July 8th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday STEEL PROPHET’s Omniscient - July 8th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday

CHELSEA GRIN’s Ashes To Ashes – July 8th, 2014
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM’s Celestite - July 8th, 2014



