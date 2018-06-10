Brave History June 10th, 2018 - BEHEMOTH, ROUGH SILK, SONATA ARCTICA, RAINBOW, THE KINKS, PANTERA, CANDLEMASS, CARCASS, NACHTMYSTIUM, BLACK SABBATH, HELLYEAH, INCANTATION, TOMBS, And More!
June 10, 2018, 22 minutes ago
Happy 41st Birthday Adam Michał Darski (Nergal) (BEHEMOTH) - June 10th, 1977
Happy 51st Birthday Ferdy Doernberg (ROUGH SILK) – June 10th, 1967
Happy 40th Birthday Marko Paasikoski (SONATA ARCTICA) – June 10th, 1978
Happy 36th Birthday RAINBOW's Straight Between The Eyes - June 10th, 1982
Happy 35th Birthday THE KINKS’ State Of Confusion -1983
Happy 35th Birthday PANTERA's Metal Magic - June 10th, 1983
Happy 32nd Birthday CANDLEMASS' Epicus Doomicus Metallicus - June 10th, 1986
Happy 22nd Birthday CARCASS’ Swansong - June 10th, 1996
Happy 10th Birthday NACHTMYSTIUM's Assassins: Black Meddle, Part 1 - June 10th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday MEKONG DELTA’s Wanderer On The Edge Of Time – June 10th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's 13 - June 10th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday HELLYEAH’s Blood For Blood - June 10th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday INCANTATION’s Dirges of Elysium - June 10th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday TOMBS’ Savage Gold - June 10th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday INHALE EXHALE's I Swear... - June 10th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday
THE AMITY AFFLICTION’s Let The Ocean Take Me – June 10th, 2014
THE ATLAS MOTH’s The Old Believer – June 10th, 2014
WRETCHED’s Cannibal – June 10th, 2014