Brave History June 17th, 2020 - MEGADETH, SANTANA, HANOI ROCKS, MARILLION, VAN HALEN, BON JOVI, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, SYMPHONY X, DYING FETUS, KALMAH, And More
June 17, 2020, 8 minutes ago
Happy 23rd Birthday MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997
Happy 73rd Birthday Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY) - June 17th, 1947
Happy 58th Birthday MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962
Happy 35th Birthday MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985
Happy 32nd Birthday documentary The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988
Happy 29th Birthday VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997
Happy 9th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution (compilation) – June 17th, 2013