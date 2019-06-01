Brave History June 1st, 2019 - TRIUMPH, CACTUS, ROLLING STONES, DEPRESSIVE AGE, CORONER, SODOM, DESTRUCTION, ANNIHILATOR, L.A. GUNS, IMMOLATION, ELUVEITIE, KREATOR, JORN, DELAIN, GOTTHARD, NUCLEAR ASSAULT, And More!
June 1, 2019, 2 days ago
Happy 70th Birthday Mike Levine (TRIUMPH) - June 1st, 1949
Happy 74th Birthday James William McCarty (CACTUS, BUDDY MILES EXPRESS, MITCH RYDER) June 1st, 1945
Happy 72nd Birthday Ron Wood (ROLLING STONES, JEFF BECK GROUP, THE FACES) - June 1st, 1947
Happy 53rd Birthday Ingo Grigoleit (ex-DEPRESSIVE AGE) – June 1st, 1966
Happy 32nd Birthday CORONER's R.I.P. - June 1st, 1987
Happy 30th Birthday SODOM's Agent Orange - June 1st, 1989
Happy 29th Birthday DESTRUCTION's Cracked Brain - June 1st, 1990
Happy 20th Birthday ANNIHILATOR's Criteria For A Black Widow - June 1st, 1999
Happy 20th Birthday L.A. GUNS’ Shrinking Violet - June 1st, 1999
Happy 20th Birthday IMMOLATION's Failure For Gods - June 1st, 1999
Happy 13th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Spirit - June 1st, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday KREATOR’s Phantom Antichrist - June 1st, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday JORN’s Bring Heavy Rock To The Land - June 1st, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday DELAIN’s We Are The Others - June 1st, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Firebirth - June 1st, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday NUCLEAR ASSAULT’s Pounder – June 1st, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
AVULSED’s Nullo (The Pleasure Of Self-Mutilation) – June 1st, 2009
BUCKETHEAD’s Forensic Follies – June 1st, 2009
PANTHEON I’s Worlds I Create – June 1st, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday INSISION’s End Of All – June 1st, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday
BE’LAKOR’s Of Breath And Bone – June 1st, 2012
CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Nine – June 1st, 2012
EMPIRES OF EDEN’s Channelling The Infinite – June 1st, 2012