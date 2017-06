Brave History June 21st, 2017 - WHITE LION, THE KINKS, DEEP PURPLE, AEROSMITH, WINGER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, JUDAS PRIEST, HELIX, KEEL, EXODUS, POISON, KVELERTAK, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, JUNGLE ROT, And More!

June 21, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 30th Birthday WHITE LION's Pride - June 21st, 1987



Happy 73rd Birthday Ray Davies (THE KINKS) - June 21st, 1944



Happy 70th Birthday Donald Smith "Don" Airey (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW) - June 21st, 1948



Happy 67th Birthday Joseph Michael "Joey" Kramer (AEROSMITH) - June 21st, 1950



Happy 56th Birthday Charles Frederick Kip Winger (WINGER) - June 21st, 1961



Happy 32nd Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Theatre Of Pain - June 21st, 1985



Happy 30th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 21st, 1987



Happy 30th Birthday HELIX' Wild In The Streets - June 21st, 1987



Happy 30th Birthday KEEL's Keel - June 21st, 1987



Happy 27th Birthday EXODUS' Impact Is Imminent - June 21st, 1990



Happy 27th Birthday POISON's Flesh & Blood - June 21st, 1990



Happy 7th Birthday KVELERLTAK’s Kvelertak – June 21st, 2010



Happy 7th Birthday WITCHERY's Witchkrieg - June 21st, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Ritual - June 21st, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday JUNGLE ROT’s Kill on Command - June 21st, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Tony MacAlpine - June 21st, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday EXTOL’s Extol - June 21st, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday RAVEN’s Rock Until You Drop (DVD) – June 21st, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Clockwork – June 21st, 2010

VOID OF SILENCE’s The Grave Of Civilization – June 21st, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday

BLACKLODGE’s MachinatioN – July 21st, 2012

EPHEL DUATH’s On Death And Cosmos (EP) – July 21st, 2012

EDENBRIDGE’s The Bonding – July 21st, 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday ETERNAL OATH’s Ghostlands – July 21st, 2013