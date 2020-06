Brave History June 21st, 2020 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, WHITE LION, THE KINKS, DEEP PURPLE, AEROSMITH, WINGER, JUDAS PRIEST, HELIX, KEEL, EXODUS, POISON, KVELERTAK, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, JUNGLE ROT, And More!

June 21, 2020, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Theatre Of Pain - June 21st, 1985



Happy 33rd Birthday WHITE LION's Pride - June 21st, 1987



Happy 76th Birthday Ray Davies (THE KINKS) - June 21st, 1944



Happy 73rd Birthday Donald Smith "Don" Airey (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK SABBATH, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY OSBOURNE, RAINBOW) - June 21st, 1948



Happy 70th Birthday Joseph Michael "Joey" Kramer (AEROSMITH) - June 21st, 1950



Happy 59th Birthday Charles Frederick Kip Winger (WINGER) - June 21st, 1961



Happy 33rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Priest... Live! - June 21st, 1987



Happy 33rd Birthday HELIX' Wild In The Streets - June 21st, 1987



Happy 33rd Birthday KEEL's Keel - June 21st, 1987



Happy 30th Birthday EXODUS' Impact Is Imminent - June 21st, 1990



Happy 30th Birthday POISON's Flesh & Blood - June 21st, 1990



Happy 10th Birthday KVELERLTAK’s Kvelertak – June 21st, 2010



Happy 10th Birthday WITCHERY's Witchkrieg - June 21st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Ritual - June 21st, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday JUNGLE ROT’s Kill on Command - June 21st, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Tony MacAlpine - June 21st, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday EXTOL’s Extol - June 21st, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday RAVEN’s Rock Until You Drop (DVD) – June 21st, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (June 21st, 2010)

ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Clockwork

VOID OF SILENCE’s The Grave Of Civilization

Happy 8th Birthday (June 21st, 2012)

BLACKLODGE’s MachinatioN

EPHEL DUATH’s On Death And Cosmos (EP)

EDENBRIDGE’s The Bonding

Happy 7th Birthday ETERNAL OATH’s Ghostlands – June 21st, 2013