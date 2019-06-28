Brave History June 28th, 2019 - STRYPER, AC/DC, KISS, FAIR WARNING, VAIN, JON LORD, ROBERT PLANT, OZZY OSBOURNE, TESTAMENT, SODOM, QUEENSRŸCHE, AGATHODAIMON, DARKANE, SIRENIA, And More!

Happy 31st Birthday STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988

Happy 34th Birthday AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985

R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010

Happy 55th Birthday Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964

Happy 53rd Birthday Danny West (ex-VAIN) – June 28th, 1966

Happy 37th Birthday JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982

Happy 37th Birthday ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982

Happy 26th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993
 

Happy 20th Birthday TESTAMENT's The Gathering - June 28th, 1999

Happy 9th Birthday SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II (DVD) – June 28th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday
COLD’s Superfiction – June 28th, 2011
KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise – June 28th, 2011
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head – June 28th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial (compilation) – June 28th, 2013
MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North – June 28th, 2013



