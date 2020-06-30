Brave History June 30th, 2020 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

Happy 52nd Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968



Happy 57th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963



Happy 71st Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949



Happy 65th Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955



Happy 63rd Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957



Happy 64th Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956



Happy 60th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960



Happy 56th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964



Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977



Happy 40th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980



Happy 40th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980



Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980



Happy 34th Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986



Happy 30th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990



Happy 28th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992



Happy 23rd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997



Happy 11th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009



Happy 11th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 18th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003

Happy 12th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday (June 30th, 2009)

BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation

SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer

SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed

Happy 10th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday (June 30th, 2015)

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places

JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail