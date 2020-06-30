Brave History June 30th, 2020 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!
June 30, 2020, 3 minutes ago
Happy 52nd Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968
Happy 57th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963
Happy 71st Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949
Happy 65th Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955
Happy 63rd Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957
Happy 64th Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956
Happy 60th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960
Happy 56th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964
Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977
Happy 40th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980
Happy 40th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980
Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980
Happy 34th Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986
Happy 30th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990
Happy 28th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992
Happy 23rd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997
Happy 11th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009
Happy 11th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 18th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 12th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday (June 30th, 2009)
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed
Happy 10th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday (June 30th, 2015)
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail