Brave History June 30th, 2020 - PANTERA, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, SWEET, HELIX, IRON MAIDEN, ZENO, KILLER DWARFS, AGNOSTIC FRONT, KISS, GIRLSCHOOL, KROKUS, QUEEN, SAVATAGE, BIOHAZARD, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, IRON SAVIOR, OBITUARY, And More!

June 30, 2020, 3 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities yngwie malmsteen sweet helix iron maiden zeno killer dwarfs agnostic front pantera kiss girlschool krokus queen biohazard suicidal tendencies iron savior obituary

Happy 52nd Birthday Philip Hansen "Phil" Anselmo (DOWN, PANTERA) - June 30th, 1968

Happy 57th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN - June 30th, 1963

Happy 71st Birthday Andy Scott (SWEET) - June 30th, 1949

Happy 65th Birthday Brian Vollmer (HELIX) - June 30th, 1955

Happy 63rd Birthday Douglas Gary Sampson (IRON MAIDEN) June 30th, 1957

Happy 64th Birthday Zeno Roth (ZENO) - June 30th, 1956

Happy 60th Birthday Russ "Dwarf" Graham (KILLER DWARFS) - June 30th, 1960

Happy 56th Birthday Roger Miret (AGNOSTIC FRONT - June 30th, 1964 

Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Love Gun - June 30th, 1977

Happy 40th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL's Demolition - June 30th, 1980

Happy 40th Birthday KROKUS' Metal Rendez-vous - June 30th, 1980

Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's The Game - June 30th, 1980

Happy 34th Birthday SAVATAGE's Fight For The Rock - June 30th, 1986

Happy 30th Birthday BIOHAZARD's Biohazard - June 30th, 1990

Happy 28th Birthday SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ The Art Of Rebellion - June 30th, 1992

Happy 23rd Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s Iron Savior – June 30th, 1997

Happy 11th Birthday OBITUARY's Darkest Day - June 30th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's Killswitch Engage - June 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 18th Birthday NIGHTRAGE’s Sweet Vengeance - June 30th, 2003
Happy 12th Birthday RAUNCHY's Wasteland Discotheque - June 30th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday (June 30th, 2009)
BLOOD RED THRONE's Souls Of Damnation 
SHINING's Shining VI: Klagopsalmer 
SUICIDE SILENCE’s No Time To Bleed 

Happy 10th Birthday EDENBRIDGE’s Solitaire – June 30th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday BLOOD STAIN CHILD’s Epsilon – June 30th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday (June 30th, 2015)
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Found In Far Away Places 
JUNGLE ROT’s Order Shall Prevail 



Featured Audio

ALESTORM – “Pirate Metal Drinking Crew” (Napalm)

Featured Video

SO SICK SOCIAL CLUB - “Pocket Full Of Pain”

